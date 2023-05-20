5 Parenting Techniques to Foster Emotional Strength in Children

As parents, we aspire to nurture our children into well-rounded individuals—confident, content, and motivated. Instilling values such as empathy, kindness, and positive character traits is undoubtedly one of the most demanding tasks we face. Yet, the unparalleled rewards of parenthood make it all worthwhile. However, in today’s fast-paced and increasingly detached society, the true essence of humanity is at risk of being overshadowed. That’s why it has become imperative for parents to prioritise the development of emotional resilience in their children, equipping them with the tools to navigate the challenges of modern life.

Mindful parenting is needed to empower our kids and ensure that they navigate life’s ups and downs gracefully. Incorporating practice to nurture mindfulness in our kids not only makes them resilient but also improves the parent-child bond, emotional behaviour, and approach.

Advertisement

Here are some tips to help your child develop into a self-motivated, honest, kind but emotionally resilient human being so that they can navigate life’s hurdles with a positive approach:

Incorporate mindfulness

Mindful parenting requires parents to teach the importance of positive discipline to their little ones. Inculcate the habit of active listening, setting clear boundaries, and using logical consequences. This strengthens the parents-children bond. Taking note of the child’s needs and emotions is essential as it helps them understand the context of patience, compassion, and healthy behaviour.

Emotional intelligence

Advertisement

Beyond academics and physical well-being, parents often overlook the significance of nurturing emotional intelligence in their children. However, it is crucial for parents to embrace their role in fostering emotional intelligence and creating an environment where their children’s emotions are valued and freely expressed. By equipping children with the ability to recognize and regulate their emotions, parents empower them to understand empathy and cultivate the skill of empathizing with others. Prioritizing emotional intelligence paves the way for a more empathetic and compassionate society.

Advertisement

Appreciation and friendly behaviour

It is important to not raise the kids with the goal of showing them who’s the boss and rather, create a strong friendship bond. Imposing your thoughts and wishes on your child can make them feel uncomfortable in their house. Meanwhile, do not forget to appreciate them when it is needed. Be generous with them and praise them regularly for even the little things they do right. Your words and hugs can be a reward for them.

Advertisement

Walk the talk

The first role model of children is their parents. On this note, it is mandatory for parents to be the exact version of how they want their children to be. Incorporating good habits like yoga, meditation, a disciplined lifestyle, and journaling can be highly inspirational for your children and they will be mindful of what they are doing.

Focus on performance, not results

Mental health issues like anxiety and stress have become increasingly prevalent. This stems from the habit of focusing on results rather than performance. Teach them to not worry about failure and focus on learning and growth. Making mistakes is a part of the learning process and thus, helps them choose their goals based on passion and interest.