5 Perfect Homegrown Whiskies For Every Dad This Father's Day

On Father’s Day, we wish to dole out all our love to the pillar of strength in our lives. They always have our back, support us, scold us and beam with pride when we achieve something big in life. Sit with your father and spend an evening of unhindered chats, and take him on that much needed trip to nostalgia. Raising a toast to all the fathers and celebrating their presence, here are some homegrown whiskies that may be a perfect gift for the day, if excellence is what he savours.

A Taste

From the house of DeVANS, founded by AlcoBev industrialist Dewan Gian Chand in the 1940s. GianChand Single Malt Whisky, a homegrown single malt whisky is an apt gift for the father who has seen it all in his life, and still stands tall to give the best to his children. This one has pineapple drop candy sweetness, a tiny hint of barley and a backbone of vanilla that gives it a unique taste. The thin oils lend a delicate note, making the drink a perfect companion for a long evening in the company of your favourite person. Not for nothing, this was hailed by noted whisky critic-Jim Murray as the finest single malt from India that he has had in recent times.

Elixir of Life

The name amrut itself means elixir, and Amrut single malt will surely give that much needed boost to your cosy evening. It is distilled in the North West India and grown from barley. Aged in new American oak and ex-bourbon, the aftertaste is unmissable. The grainy taste leads to a nutty, citrus flavour with notes of apricot, and has hints of honey and finishes with apples, greengages and malt. This multifaceted whisky is best enjoyed with your father and siblings together.

Kohinoor of Single Malts

The old city for Rampur is rich in heritage and known for Maharajas. Rampur Single malt Select is aged in the foothills of Himalayas, and it has rightfully won the title of Kohinoor of Single Malts. So offer this one if you think your father is the king of your life. Originating in Rampur Distillery, this whisky has fruity and spicy notes, and hints of caramel and vanilla. With aromas that reflect the long Indian summer, it has a warm and long finish that is appealing and feels rewarding. What could be a better reward for the father who tirelessly works towards the betterment of the family.

Carving a niche for itself

Paul John whisky hails from the beach state, Goa and distilled at John Distilleries. Established in 1996, it is a name to reckon now and has created a niche in the world of whisky. It is made of carefully chosen barley, and mixed with water and yeast. Matured in Goa’s tropical climate, it is a culmination of science and art. Made by vigilantly washing grains, fermenting, distillation followed by maturation and vatting and bottling it finally in a non-chilled filtered process. With no additives this is as close to nature as it gets.