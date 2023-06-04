5 Plant-Based Lifestyle Trends To Adopt In 2023

Plant-based lifestyles continue to gain popularity as people recognize the environmental, health, and ethical benefits of reducing their reliance on animal products.
Here are five plant-based lifestyle trends to consider adopting in 2023:
- Plant-based beauty and personal care products
The trend of using plant-based ingredients in beauty and personal care products is growing. In 2023, expect to see a surge in plant-based skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products. These products often use natural ingredients like botanical extracts, essential oils, and plant-derived alternatives to synthetic chemicals, making them more sustainable and gentle on the skin. Lotus Botanicals offers such plant based skincare and haircare products by creating a harmonious balance between nature and science. Their product range is 100% safe, certified, cruelty-free, made from natural, plant-derived and ethically grown ingredients.
- Plant-based diets for athletic performance
Plant-based diets are gaining recognition as a viable option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. In 2023, there will likely be more emphasis on plant-based diets optimized for athletic performance. With the right balance of plant-based proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, athletes can fuel their bodies effectively while reaping the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, such as improved recovery and reduced inflammation.
- Plant-based fashion
The concept of plant-based extends beyond just food. In the realm of fashion, there is a growing interest in sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives to animal-derived materials. In 2023, expect to see an increase in plant-based fabrics and materials like organic cotton, hemp, pineapple leather (Piñatex), and mushroom leather (MuSkin). These materials offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional animal-based textiles, reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.
- Plant-based dairy alternatives
Dairy alternatives made from plants, such as almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, have been gaining popularity for years. In 2023, expect to see an even broader range of plant-based dairy alternatives hitting the market. These alternatives are often fortified with vitamins and minerals and can be used in cooking, baking, or enjoyed on their own. They are also more sustainable than traditional dairy products, as they require fewer resources to produce.
- Zero waste and low-waste plant-based living
Zero waste and low-waste lifestyles are gaining momentum as people become more conscious of the environmental impact of their daily choices. In 2023, expect to see a rise in zero waste and low-waste plant-based living, which involves reducing packaging waste, composting food scraps, using reusable bags and containers, and embracing a more minimalist approach to consumption.
first published: June 04, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated: June 04, 2023, 16:21 IST