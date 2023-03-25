The desire to love and be loved in return is a fundamental human need. A healthy relationship brings out the best in people and motivates them to become better versions of themselves. You feel more confident, optimistic, and fulfilled when you know that someone is standing beside you through thick and thin. This is more easily said than done, though, as maintaining relationships can be difficult and require a lot of work, especially when you have just entered into one. In your initial days of dating or a relationship, it feels difficult to understand your partner in various situations. You are unaware of their emotions and reactions to different things.

Although, you don’t need to worry as we have prepared a list of tips that you can follow to make your relationship better.

Building Trust: Any healthy relationship is built on trust. In your initial days, it might be difficult for you to trust your partner. However, you should realize that you both are working towards the same goal. As a partner, you should not feel the need to control or monitor each other and give the other one proper space. Mutual Respect: Partners should respect each other’s boundaries, opinions, and feelings. They should not demean each other, and always treat each other as equals. Emotional Support: When in a relationship, partners should provide emotional support to each other. They should listen to the other one’s problems and offer comfort and encouragement. Open and Honest Communication: Communication is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. Couples should communicate openly and honestly, without fear of judgment or retribution. They should listen to each other and make an effort to understand each other’s perspectives. Accountable: For any healthy relationship, it is important to accept responsibility for your own actions. This involves accepting the consequences of whatever you do for each other. Being open to feedback from your partner and willing to make changes based on the feedback is a sign of accountability.

