5 Positive Effects Of Fasting On Our Dental Health

Apart from its well-known health benefits, fasting also has positive effects on our dental health. During a fast, our body undergoes a process of cellular cleaning and recycling, which involves breaking down and eliminating damaged or diseased cells, including those in our mouth. This can potentially improve our oral health. Additionally, fasting can also help to reduce the amount of sugar and acids that come in contact with our teeth and gums, thereby preventing tooth decay and gum disease. These benefits highlight the importance of fasting not only for overall health but also for maintaining good dental hygiene.

However, it’s important to note that fasting should not be relied upon as the only method for maintaining good dental health. Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups are still necessary to keep your teeth and gums healthy. Additionally, if you have any dental problems, it’s important to seek treatment from a dentist rather than relying solely on fasting.

Advertisement

Here are five benefits of fasting on our dental health:

Reduces Plaque Build-Up:

Plaque is the sticky film of bacteria that accumulates on teeth and can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. When we fast, we reduce the amount of bacteria in our mouth, which in turn decreases the amount of plaque that forms on our teeth. Additionally, when we consume fewer carbohydrates during fasting, we also reduce the amount of acid produced by oral bacteria, further reducing the risk of plaque build-up. Increases Saliva Production:

Saliva plays an essential role in maintaining oral health by washing away food particles and neutralizing harmful acids. When we fast, our body produces more saliva to compensate for the decrease in food and drink intake. This increase in saliva flow can help to reduce the risk of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Reduces Inflammation:

Gum disease is an inflammatory condition caused by the accumulation of bacteria and plaque on the gum line. According to the National Library of Medicine, intermittent fasting limits inflammation in the body. This decrease in inflammation can help to prevent gum disease and promote overall dental health. Improves Immune System Function:

Fasting has been shown to improve the function of our immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells. This boost in immunity can help to fight off oral infections and prevent tooth decay and gum disease. Promotes Healing:

Fasting triggers a process called autophagy, which is the natural process of cellular repair and regeneration. This process can help to heal damaged tissues in the mouth, including gum tissue and tooth enamel. Additionally, fasting can also promote the growth of new blood vessels and nerves, which can help to improve overall oral health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here