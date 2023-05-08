5 Reasons Why Ready-to-Eat Meals Are a Popular Choice Amongst the Youth

In today’s fast-paced world, the youth are always on the go, juggling between work, education, and social life. In such a scenario, ready-to-eat meals have become a popular choice among them. These meals offer convenience, ease, and time-saving benefits, allowing the youth to grab a quick bite on-the-go.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) industry in India has witnessed a rapid growth in the last few years, driven by a rise in urbanization, busy lifestyles, and changing food habits. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets, the ready to eat food market in India is forecast to grow by $1064.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period. Amongst the various segments of RTE meals, snacks, and beverages, the youth (aged 18-35) are a key consumer group.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, shares her insights on why RTE meals are gaining popularity among the young generation.

Convenience

RTE meals offer a quick and hassle-free solution for the youth who often have a packed schedule and limited cooking skills. With a range of quick meal options such as dal tadka, jeera rice, rajma, chole, and bhindi masala, RTE meals can be prepared in minutes and consumed on the go or at home. The convenience factor is a major driver for the demand of RTE meals among the youth. Variety

RTE meals not only offer convenience but also a variety of flavors and cuisines that appeal to the youth’s adventurous palate. RTE meals enable the youth to experiment with new tastes and textures without spending time and money on dining out. RTE product portfolio offers customers new flavors and packaging formats that resonate with the youth’s evolving tastes and preferences. Minimal Waste

RTE meals come in portion-controlled packaging, reducing food waste and making them an environmentally-friendly option. RTE meals are a sustainable and eco-friendly option for young consumers who are conscious about their environmental impact. The portion-controlled packaging also helps minimize food waste, which is a growing concern in today’s world. Affordability

RTE meals are also a cost-effective option for the youth who may not have the budget to eat out or order in frequently. With a range of prices and pack sizes, RTE meals enable the youth to manage their food expenses without compromising on taste or nutrition. Affordability is a crucial factor for the youth, who may have limited disposable income or face occasional financial constraints. RTE meals offers options that are not only affordable but also value for money, as they save time, effort, and resources. Travel-friendly

Finally, RTE meals are extremely travel-friendly. With their compact and lightweight packaging, they can easily be taken on the go, whether it’s for a quick lunch at work or a weekend trip. This convenience makes RTE meals a popular choice for young people who are always on the move.

The RTE industry in India is poised for a bright future, driven by the youth’s appetite. It has come a long way from being a niche and limited segment to a mainstream and diverse one.

