Home » Lifestyle » 5 Reasons You Should Avoid Sugar

5 Reasons You Should Avoid Sugar

Sugar provides a quick source of energy. However, too much of it can lead to health problems.

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 15:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Consuming large amounts of sugar can also contribute to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Sugar is a type of carbohydrate that is mostly used as a sweetener. It is used extensively in food and beverages that we consume everyday. Other than that, it is also found naturally in many foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

While there are different types of sugar, including white sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar, and high fructose corn syrup, they differ in their chemical composition and how they are processed.

Sugar provides a quick source of energy. However, too much of it can lead to health problems.

Here are 5 reasons you should avoid it after a certain age:

  1. Weight gain
    Consuming large amounts of sugar can lead to weight gain and obesity, which in turn increases the risk of a range of health problems including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.
  2. Type 2 diabetes
    Consuming too much sugar can also increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is because excess sugar can cause insulin resistance, which impairs the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels.
  3. Dental problems
    Eating sugar can also lead to dental problems, as it provides a food source for bacteria that can cause tooth decay and cavities.
  4. Cardiovascular disease
    Consuming too much sugar can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, as it can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and inflammation.
  5. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
    Consuming large amounts of sugar can also contribute to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can lead to liver damage and other health problems.

first published: April 20, 2023, 15:31 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 15:31 IST
