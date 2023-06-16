5 Shades of Bedsheets You Should Use In Summers

It’s funny how as soon as the summer months begin, we run for whites, creams and beiges. And our mothers too turn to grab white cotton sheets for our bedrooms. This summer, create a refreshing cool ambience indoors by selecting the right bedsheets that would elevate the interiors of your room and help you stay cool and comfortable during hot summer nights.

Rajiv Merchant, President, Domestic Retail, Indo Count Industries Limited will explore five shades of bedsheets that are perfect for creating a cool and soothing atmosphere during the summer season.