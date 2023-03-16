We often know that we are suffering from common diseases such as malaria and jaundice simply through their symptoms. But when it comes to our heart, we simply can not identify its condition. Coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and heart attacks all require different treatments but may exhibit similar symptoms. It is really important to see your doctor to get an accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment. But many of us don’t even know whether we have any heart-related ailments.
People nowadays have various types of heart diseases at a very young age because of their haphazard lifestyle and poor eating habits. According to Mayo Clinic, various symptoms appear during and before heart disease. We will be discussing 5 signs of heart disease that you shouldn’t ignore.
Heart disease symptoms in the arteries
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that primarily affects the blood arteries that supply oxygen and nutrients to the cardiac muscle. It refers to the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries. The following are some of the symptoms of coronary artery disease:
Chest pain and chest tightness
A feeling of pressure and chest discomfort
Breathing difficulties - Throat, jaw, neck, upper abdomen, or back
Pain and exhaustion weakness or coldness in the hands and feet caused by narrowed blood vessels.
Symptoms of heart disease due to irregular heartbeat
Chest pain and discomfort
Dizziness
Fainting - Fluttering in the chest
Fast heartbeat
Trouble breathing
Slow heartbeat
Symptoms of heart disease from congenital heart defects
Pale or blue skin or lips
Swelling in the legs, abdomen and around the eyes
Difficulty in breathing while feeding in the newborn
Symptoms of heart disease due to cardiomyopathy
Dizziness, lightheadedness and fainting
Fatigue
Feeling short of breath during exercise or at rest
Difficulty breathing during sleep at night
Irregular heartbeat
Legs, knees and swollen feet
Symptoms of heart disease due to heart valves
Chest pain
Dizziness
Fatigue
Irregular heartbeat
Difficulty in breathing
Swelling of legs, knees
There are numerous signs of heart disease. However, some symptoms are so general that it is difficult to determine. Heart disease can also be indicated by sore throat, jaw pain, neck pain and upper abdominal pain. In addition, back pain and coldness in the hands or feet can also be indicators of heart disease.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here