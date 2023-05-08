Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
    5 Signs Women Need 'Me Time' To Refresh Their Body And Mind

    Engaging in activities such as taking a relaxing bath, reading a book, going for a walk with a friend or spending a few days away from family can help invigorate and refresh both the body and mind.

    Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:14 IST

    Delhi, India

    If you find yourself feeling peaceful in solitude, it may be a sign that you need some introspection.
    Women are an integral part of society and families. They work tirelessly for the betterment of their families and others, often feeling mentally and physically drained. Despite this, they continue to fulfil their responsibilities without taking a break. This can lead to monotony and mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Taking some time for oneself is the best way to combat this. People often forget to take time for themselves, even though it is an effective way to refresh one’s mind and body. Engaging in activities such as taking a relaxing bath, reading a book, going for a walk with a friend or spending a few days away from family can help invigorate and refresh both the body and mind.

    Here, we will discuss how to recognise when you need some “me time" and how to make time for it. Here are five signs you may require to have some “me time":

    Nothing sounds fun anymore

    One of the first signs that you need some alone time is when you don’t feel interested in doing things that you usually enjoy. You might feel bored or unmotivated to work on creative projects that you normally love. It’s like your energy is drained and you need to take a break to recharge. When you notice this happening, it’s time for you to have some “me time". This could be something as simple as going to the library to browse books or relaxing with a cup of tea while looking for new art project ideas on Pinterest.

    Locking yourself in your room

    If you find yourself feeling peaceful in solitude or spending prolonged periods alone in your bedroom or bathroom, it may be a sign that you need some introspection. These behaviours could indicate that you need to take a few days to relax and clear your mind.

    Taking out anger on loved ones

    If you find yourself expressing frustration towards your child or husband frequently, it may be a sign that you are mentally exhausted. Sometimes women release their built-up stress when their children ask questions or their husband asks for something, and then regret their behaviour. This indicates that you require some time off to recharge.

    Crying unnecessarily

    If you become emotional or start crying over small compliments, it could be a sign of bigger problems you are facing but unable to solve. This could be related to your mental health, and it is important to take some time for yourself.

    Wanting to eat all the time

    When people are stressed or experiencing emotional turmoil, they may turn to food that is readily available in the house. If you find yourself constantly snacking, it may be a sign that you need some time to yourself. In this situation, it would be beneficial to take a break from household chores and spend some time doing something you enjoy.

