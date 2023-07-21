5 Simple Ways To Remove Rust Stains From Your Clothes

Rust stains on clothes can be a frustrating and unsightly problem. Whether it’s from accidentally leaving a metal object on your favourite shirt or a rusty washer in your washing machine, these stubborn stains seem to take root and never let go. Removing these stains can be a challenging task. But, with proper techniques and a bit of patience, you can effectively remove rust stains from your clothes and bring them back to their original glory.

There are simple household items and ways that can assist in easily eliminating rust marks within minutes. Let’s explore these effective tricks:-

Use Vinegar

Rust stains can be removed from the cloth with the use of vinegar. Pour some vinegar on the stain and let it be there for a while. Then, rub the cloth and wash it in clean water. Repeat this procedure once or twice more to get rid of any remaining stains.

Use Baking Soda

Baking soda can be utilized to eliminate rust stains effectively. To do this, create a solution by combining a small amount of water with baking soda. Next, apply this solution to the rusted area on the cloth and let it sit for an hour. Afterwards, gently rub the affected area and rinse the cloth with clean water. By following these steps, you can swiftly and efficiently remove the rust stain.

Apply White Toothpaste

Another way to remove rust stains from clothes is by using white toothpaste. To do this, apply toothpaste directly onto the stain and keep it for a day. Afterwards, add a few drops of water to the area and gently rub the stain before washing the cloth using the regular method. This method is also effective in removing rust stains.

Use Milk to Clean

Milk can be utilized as a helpful aid in removing stubborn stains from clothes. To do this, immerse the stained portion of the cloth in milk and allow it to soak for a few hours. Afterwards, gently rub the stain with care. Once completed, launder the clothes as usual. Repeating this process once or twice should effectively eliminate the stain.