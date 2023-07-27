5 Skincare Tips to Follow This Monsoon

Has acne breakout been your major concern lately? Well, NO MORE! As monsoon pours, your skin requires a tailored approach to stay healthy, glowing, and protected during this delightful yet demanding time of the year. As much relief monsoon brings from the scorching sun, it also brings humidity and dampness, which can wreak havoc on your skin.

Karishma Khokhar, Founder & CEO, KULT, a beauty and lifestyle platform that specializes in hyper-personalisation, shares her insights on building the perfect monsoon skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and radiant, “Every skin type deserves to bloom and thrive, even amidst monsoon’s unpredictable downpours. It is essential to understand your skin, its concerns and treat it right according to your surroundings and weather conditions," says Khokhar.

Dive into our monsoon season skincare guide and unlock the secrets to achieving your best and most vibrant self. Follow these tips inspired by Khokhar’s insights and find your skin savior this monsoon:

Cleanse cleanse cleanse

Who doesn’t love the mild after-glow every time you wash your face after a long day? With increased humidity, your skin is prone to accumulating dirt, oil, and sweat. Ensure cleansing your face at least twice a day with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. This will help to remove impurities and prevent clogged pores, one of the major reasons for skin issues like acne and dull skin.

Exfoliate Just Enough

A good scrub and polish is sacred for skincare lovers. While exfoliation is crucial, you should avoid overdoing it during the monsoon. All you need to do is mild exfoliation twice a week to get rid of dead skin cells. Exfoliators vary for different skin types; therefore, it is significant to know which suits your skin type the best.

Hydration is a MUST

Don’t let the breezy weather fool you, the moist air can be a prominent reason for skin dehydration. Use a lightweight, water-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without making it greasy. For a healthy glow and nourished skin from within, an adequate amount of hydration can do wonders. Keeping your body hydrated by drinking plenty of water is also crucial for a healthy skin.

Sunscreen even on Cloudy days

Never start your day without a veil of sunscreen on your skin. Sunscreen is a must, irrespective of the weather. As comforting as cloudy skies are, harmful UV rays can penetrate through clouds and cause damage to your skin. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 40 should be your priority, even on overcast days.