5 Stellar South-East Asian Contemporary Books That You Need To Check Out

Another new week is starting and with a new week, we surely need a list of new books that we can all indulge in. South-East Asian contemporary writings are increasingly gaining momentum and readers are appreciative of the books that are coming out from that region and are extremely fascinated with the way the writers from the region are showcasing things through their works. The newest books that have come out of the region have been widely appreciated far and wide.
From understated mystery to philosophy to self-help, here is a list of South-East Asian books that you can definitely try out this week-
- Whale, by Cheon Myeong-kwan
Cheon Myeong-kwan’s book begins with Chunhee, an extremely mysterious young brickmaker who has a rather imposing physicality and cannot speak, introduced the Queen of Red Bricks, it quickly situates her story within a longer multi-generational saga composed brilliantly of three parts. Readers enter the world of Chunhee, where they find out about her tragic path, of her becoming someone who makes bricks of the highest quality, the novel goes on to retrace the familial circumstances that shaped her. While poignant yet brutal, “Whale" is also a satire of how we the general public, mass media, and even artists and writers tend to romanticize voiceless figures of history.
- Greek Lessons, by Han Kang
Han Kang, the Booker Prize-winning author of the widely popular read, The Vegetarian, delivers yet another unforgettable novel. In this intricately woven narrative, she explores the lives of a Greek instructor losing his sight and a woman who chooses silence. Through extremely profound insights and delicate prose, Kang examines the depths and boundaries of human connection. With remarkable grace and compassion, the author sheds light on the often-overlooked, granting them an indelible presence that lingers long after the final page.
- The House of Doors, by Tan Twan Eng
In 1921 Penang, Robert and Lesley Hamlyn, a wealthy couple, befriend the renowned writer Willie Maugham. As their friendship deepens, Lesley discovers Willie’s inner struggles and masks. Lesley also reveals her own secrets, including her connection to Dr. Sun Yat Sen and a scandalous murder case. Tan Twan Eng’s The House of Doors, based on true events, is a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and moral dilemmas in the shadow of the Empire. From the illustrious Man Booker Prize-shortlisted Tan Twan Eng, The House of Doors is a novel that sheds light on the concepts of public morality and private truth a century ago.
- The Devil’s Flute Murders (Detective Kindaichi Mysteries), by Seishi Yokomizo
From Japan’s crime master comes a highly atmospheric classic whodunit that will leave you enthralled. In post-war Tokyo, the esteemed Tsubaki family mourns the death of their troubled composer, Viscount Tsubaki. As they seek answers through a spiritual séance, another death befalls the family, prompting the brilliant investigator Kosuke Kindaichi to step in.
- Ganbatte! Hardcover, by Albert Liebermann
Ganbatte (gan-ba-tay) is a Japanese philosophy that is focused on doing the best one can with what they have. Though there is no direct translation, “Keep Going," and “Give it your all," embody the right kind of sentiments behind the word. Just as wabi-sabi shows the true beauty of imperfection in life, Ganbatte showcases how to get past obstacles and be motivated to keep moving forward in life. In the book, author Albert Liebermann provides an inspirational, yet practical guide to becoming more resilient the Japanese way.
first published: July 09, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated: July 09, 2023, 10:21 IST