As the summer season approaches, it becomes extremely important to stay hydrated all the while. Keep going in this sweltering heat and maintain good health is quite difficult but it becomes somewhat manageable with your favourite summer beverages. While water is the utmost important drink to quench thirst, you can try other summer beverages to beat the summer heat. Below, we have mentioned a bunch of summer drinks that you must include in your summer routine.

Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is a natural remedy for a variety of ailments. It acts as an energising beverage and increases blood plasma and bodily fluids, aiding dehydration. Adding mint leaves, black salt, pudina, and lemon to the juice enhances the flavour of your summer beverage. Sugarcane juice contains 180 calories, 30 grams of sugar, and a substantial amount of dietary fibre.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

One tumbler full of buttermilk is extremely beneficial for the digestive system. From reducing acidity to preventing constipation, it provides relief from everything. One cup of buttermilk contains 110 calories, 9 grams of protein, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fat, and about 12 grams of sugar. After your meal, drink a glass of buttermilk for proper digestion. Other seasonings such as dried ginger or pepper may enhance its qualities even further.

Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the best summertime fruits and its juice is even better. It has an incredible hydrating and cooling effect which keeps your body hydrated all the while. During the summer season, watermelon offers you powerful antioxidants and essential vitamins in addition to preventing dehydration.

Fennel Tea

It has excellent cooling effects and aids in toxin removal. Fennel Tea aids in relaxing the muscles with moderate digestive problems including colic, gas, and upset stomach. This drink also helps in reducing blood pressure and increasing breast milk production for lactating mothers. Moreover, it promotes a restful night’s sleep, speeds up metabolism, and calms the digestive system! Drink it warm or cold as you like.

Jaljeera

Jaljeera is a perfect drink which is prepared with a concoction of jeera and water. With the temperatures soaring high during summer, this drink is considered extremely beneficial for people dealing with digestion problems. Believed to offer cooling properties, this tangy and spicy beverage is most popular in north India. Gulp down a chilled glass of jaljeera and beat the summer heat like never before.

