5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Travelling To Lisbon

Portugal is one country you must definitely visit once in your lifetime. With its calm beaches, great food and its relaxed vibe, Portugal never fails to offer something for every visitor. No place in the country embodies this more than Lisbon. The Portuguese capital offers a wide range of attractions.

If you are planning a trip to Lisbon, there are some things you need to keep in mind so that you can enjoy your holiday to the fullest. Here are some tips that can make your experience in Lisbon better.

Don’t try to cover it all at once: Lisbon is steeped in history and culture. Instead of running about the place trying to visit everything, spend your time exploring the place. Choose some areas you would like to visit, like the city’s iconic São Jorge Castle. Public Transport: This Portuguese capital has an affordable public transport system. Use trains, buses or cabs rather than renting a car to drive around. Do not forget to travel once on Lisbon’s tram network, which is famous all over the world. Learn Portuguese: It is better if you learn some phrases in the local language so that you can communicate more easily with the locals. This will help you in exploring the place better and may take you to some underrated places to visit. Some basic Portuguese phrases include ‘Ola’, meaning ‘Hello’ and ‘Obrigado’, which means ‘Thank You’. Best time to visit: Before you plan to travel to Lisbon, check about the weather conditions. Plan your activities according to the climate conditions of the place. The city is most visited in the spring and autumn seasons. Pack some casual clothes and sturdy shoes: It’s best that you pack some light clothes along with some sports shoes. The casual clothes will help you remain cool in Lisbon’s sunny weather. You also need to walk around the city a lot to enjoy its magnificent views. Lisbon contains a lot of stairways and narrow alleys since the city is built on seven hills. Ensure that your luggage is not too heavy or you will be too tired to enjoy the city.

