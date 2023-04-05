5 Things Women Should Never Feel Guilty About

How often do you take care of yourself? When was the last time you did something you like? If you answered “mostly" to the question above, that’s great and you should keep going. But, if the answer is primarily “no," you may want to take a moment and understand the reason behind it.

When it comes to personal and professional lives, women often feel burdened by numerous responsibilities. Without their knowledge, having too many duties might occasionally be detrimental to their mental health. Today, we are going to share certain tips that every woman should follow to take good care of their mental health and the things they should not feel guilty about.

Taking care of mental health

Over the past few years, the stigma associated with mental illness and seeking therapy has steadily started to diminish, but it hasn’t quite reached the place where it should be. Taking care of your own physical and emotional well-being should always come first. The only way to get rid of this stigma is to take care of yourself without making excuses.

Setting boundaries

Society seems to have an extremely rigid timeline when it comes to getting married, having children and buying a home. We’re here to remind you that you have the right to live your life on your terms, regardless of your age and that you deserve to do all of these things. You need to realise that your personal space matters and should be respected.

Saying NO

Whenever someone tries to convince you to do something that isn’t a good use of your time by making you feel guilty for saying no, keep in mind that you owe nothing to anyone. Saying no isn’t self-indulgent; in fact, it’s a type of self-care that we should be practising more. Keep in mind that saying ‘no’ does not make you selfish.

Asking for help

Be kind to yourself, even if you don’t feel like rewarding or appreciating yourself. Asking for help in your low phase of life does not make you weak. Sometimes, what makes us human is that we seek help. Remember, you cannot be expected to be a career-driven and independent woman while also caring for your homes, children and relationships. We ought to be able to solicit help without feeling guilty or criticised.

Keeping a positive mindset

Your journey toward self-care begins with a change in perspective. Too often, self-defeating ideas cause you to neglect to give your body and mind the vital care and sustenance they require. Adopting a positive mindset will help you to appreciate what you have and what you can have more.

