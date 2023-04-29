5 Things You Never Knew About Socks

Good looking, comfortable and fresh pair of socks can create a perfect style statement. Until a few years ago, socks have always been an afterthought, while we dressed up. After all, we all thought who is going to see? But believe it or not, socks are extremely crucial when it comes to the life of your shoes. Rarely have we been told that feet are prone to sweat a lot. And this can not only damage your footwear but also surround you with the embarrassment of stinky feet, which highlights why buying good socks is a necessity. However, we all have at least at one point in life expressed frustration over the loosening of socks, just after a few days of its usage. Well, if you face the same, you aren’t alone.

Here are some tips that might help you in overcoming the issue of constant loosening of socks:

Advertisement

Focus on quality

This is one of the most crucial steps that decide the life of your socks. While you are purchasing your socks, take a closer look at its quality. By quality, we mean the number of elastic bands it carries. Always ask the shopkeeper to show the socks that have more than two elastic bands. In addition, these bands should be broader in width. This won’t let your socks get loose easily.

Keep an eye on the material

Other than just the elastic bands, you need to pay extra attention to the material of its fabric. There a several stretchable fabric available in the market that takes the shape of your feet when you pull them up. Always go for such material above others. To keep your socks long-lasting like new, it is necessary to select soft and moisture-absorbing fabric.

Wearing the right socks

Different types of socks like ankle length, or belle socks among others are meant for a reason and not just for style. Wearing calf-length socks for a formal meeting will spoil your whole look but also damage your socks. This is because in a meeting you might sit for a long, and the calf-length socks are meant for sportspersons. For a meeting ankle length socks is a better option.

Advertisement

Washing technique

Advertisement

Not all socks are meant for machine wash. Some are made of delicate material and should only be washed with hands. Washing your socks in the washing machine will not only make them rough but will also hamper the elasticity of both the fabric and the band.

Don’t throw old socks

Sometimes new socks also become loose. In such a situation, instead of throwing them away thinking they are useless, you can get a good quality elastic band and stitch it from the inside. This will make your socks as tight as new.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here