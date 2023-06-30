5 Timeless Classic Sarees Every Woman Should Possess

Sarees hold a very special place in a bride’s Trousseau, adorning her with elegance, grace, and a touch of tradition. As a woman embarks on a new chapter of her life, the choice of sarees becomes an exquisite reflection of her personal style and cultural heritage. In this ethereal ensemble, she embraces the legacy of generations past while stepping into the embrace of her future with confidence and poise.

“The sarees to have in your trousseau should be a delightful medley of colors, textures, and designs that celebrate the diverse tapestry of Indian culture. Each saree should tell a unique story, carrying the whispers of artisans’ skill and the intricacies of their craftsmanship. From the resplendent silk sarees of Kanchipuram, Banarasi, or Paithani, to the delicate weaves of Chanderi, Tussar, or Kota, every fabric is a testament to the artistry and devotion poured into its creation," says Vishal Gourisaria, Director, Straavi.

For the bride who revels in opulence, a richly woven Banarasi saree drapes her in regal splendor, with its lustrous gold and silver zari motifs dancing across the fabric. “To exude timeless charm, a resplendent Kanchipuram saree adorned with intricate temple borders and vibrant hues is the epitome of grace. For those seeking a blend of tradition and contemporary allure, the fusion of handloom fabrics like Chanderi or Tussar, embellished with delicate embroidery or exquisite block prints, weaves together a tapestry of modern sophistication," adds Gourisaria.

In a brides personal trousseau, “embrace the diversity of regional specialties, from the vibrant Bandhani of Gujarat and Rajasthan, to the artistry of Paithani from Maharashtra, or the resham weaves of Assam. Let the Kantha-stitched wonders of West Bengal or the tribal-inspired prints of Odisha infuse your collection with a touch of folk allure," states Gourisaria. Each saree becomes a vibrant thread, binding together the myriad colors and customs of our rich heritage.