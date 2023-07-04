5 Amaze Fashion Hits of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has surely created a lot of talk even before it has been released. We couldn’t help but notice Alia’s sarees’ variety in the trailer and song video for the film. It wouldn’t be incorrect to argue that Alia’s draperies started the sartorial celebration. The director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar, has now added another to the lengthy list by sharing a still from Ranveer and Alia’s look test for the movie. We find ourselves staring at it endlessly.

For their initial look test, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were required to don Manish Malhotra attire. Alia wears a stylish red and beige six yards with a ruffled border and an all-over pattern. Along with the saree, the actress sported a matching sleeveless top with a low neckline. She completed the look with copper bangles and matching hoops. It wouldn’t be complete without Rani Chatterjee’s black bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and silver nose button. Ranveer Singh coordinated with his co-star by donning a red shirt with all-white patterns.

Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing a neon green saree as she celebrated the monsoon season with stunning brilliant hues. She wore the six yards with a strappy blouse in several colours. The simple multi-layer scallop border served to draw attention to the plain solid saree. The sleeveless blouse has a square neckline that was plunged. Geometric designs were embellished subtly while being overdone. She wore silver danglers and bangles that matched, and her accessories matched Ranveer Singh’s outfit. She looked quite glam with her side-parted curly hair, black bindi, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Ranveer Singh took care to display both his attractiveness and his might. The actor sported silver pants and an enormous white tank top. He matched it all with a bright shirt that was worn shoulder-down. The finishing touch was provided by Ranveer’s silver locket.

Now that the movie’s trailer is out, let’s go back to when director Karan Johar stoked our anticipation by posting the newest set photos from the movie and igniting the internet. The stunning couple appears stunning in the pictures, with Alia donning a fiery red saree and Ranveer going for a daring style in a leopard-print shirt. Fans are counting down the days until the movie’s premiere after the trailer was released today, July 4.

Alia Bhatt keeps reviving the chiffon saree as shown by her most recent appearance. The actress draped a magnificent crimson chiffon saree with a golden border delicately around her, looking stunning. She wore it with a crimson blouse with no sleeves and golden patterns. A black bindi, nose ring, and drop earrings rounded out the look and added to its elegance. Alia chose to wear nude lipstick, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, and other makeup. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, wore a brown shirt with a leopard design that complemented his shiny hair, well-kept beard, and diamond ear studs to complete his handsome appearance.

Chiffon sarees have already captivated our hearts. Alia Bhatt, wearing a navy blue saree and a vivid scarlet blouse, stood out admirably against the snow-capped mountains. With matching oxidised earrings and carelessly combed straight hair, the outfit looked fantastic. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, matched the pristine white covering of the snow. He looks all white, so thanks for that. Ranveer donned a puffy white jacket over white jeans.

Karan Johar shared fresh pictures from the much awaited film on social media, showing off the smouldering chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The stills show tender moments between the on-screen duo, leaving admirers in awe of their irresistible appeal. The anticipation for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani keeps reaching new heights with each sneak peek. Ranveer and Alia are seen in the first image walking in the rain. The two are pictured holding hands as Ranveer is dressed in a blue abstract-printed shirt and Alia is wearing a blue saree. From behind, Alia is seen being hugged by Ranveer. The following photos feature Alia in unusual settings dressed in stunning nine yards.