5 Times Disha Patani Gave Us Some Major Fashion Lessons On How To Ace HOT Gen-Z Looks

Disha Patani’s sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town. Her choice of fashion has always been reflective of her personality and also showcases how confident she is in her body. From a sultry bodycon dress to a beautifully sequinned saree, Disha can truly rock it all.

Here is taking a look at 5 times she gave us some serious fashion goals that we can take a cue or two from in order to get our fashion looks right-

Bikini To Beat The Blues

Disha truly loves to sport a good bikini, from printed co-ord bikini sets to the good old classic black ones- she dons them all with great poise. From what it looks like, she is a water baby and that is perhaps where her love for Bikini comes from.

Saree Saga

The actress has an eye for shimmery sarees and each time she wears them, it is safe to say that she sparkles like the absolute star that she is. She has the power to jazz up a traditional saree in the way that she would prefer it. These sultry hot looks are an absolute internet favourite.

Denim Craze

Disha’s wardrobe boasts of an impeccable denim collection, a collection that could make anyone envious. Going by her social media, it can be said that from a cute denim jacket to wide-legged jeans, she has it all and she loves them equally.

Gown Gala

There is not an iota of doubt about the fact that Disha loves to flaunt her well-toned mid-riff. She is extremely comfortable in her body and that is truly a powerful message to put out in the world. The gowns that she opts for create stunning silhouettes accentuating her amazing features.

Corset Queen

Corsets can never go out of style and Disha Patani’s love for them proves the same. From rocking a chic corset with a pair of denim to choosing corset-like dresses, she is the master of it all and we cannot have enough of her obsession with corsets, it is a match made in heaven.