5 Tips Buy Brinjal With Fewer Seeds And No Worms

Brinjal, also known as aubergine or eggplant, is a native plant in India. It is a versatile ingredient in Indian cuisine, used in dishes such as sambhar, chutney, curries, fries, and achaar. From pakoras to stuffed brinjal and bharta, this purple-coloured vegetable is hailed as the king of vegetables due to its rich and complex flavour when cooked well. Eggplants, belonging to the nightshade family, are versatile fruits used in diverse culinary preparations worldwide. While commonly perceived as vegetables, their classification as fruits is attributed to their growth from flowering plants and the presence of seeds.

Eggplants exhibit a wide range of varieties distinguished by size and colour. Though deep purple-skinned eggplants are most prevalent, they can also be found in red, green, or black variations.

Apart from adding a unique texture and mild flavour to dishes, eggplants offer numerous potential health benefits.

However, buying brinjal and ensuring it is free from worms and excessive seeds can be a daunting task for some. Here are a few tips to help you buy a good brinjal:

Identify by colour: Look for dark-coloured brinjals, deep purple or almost blackish, as they are considered fresh and may have fewer seeds. Avoid pale-coloured ones, as they might be stale and have more seeds.

No holes: Check for any marks or holes on the brinjal, as they indicate the possibility of worms. Examine the stalk carefully before making a purchase.

Check the weight: Light-weight brinjals are usually fresher and may have fewer seeds, while heavier ones may be stale or contain seeds or insects.

Colour of stem: Fresh brinjals have green-coloured stems. Avoid brinjals with brown-coloured stems, as it indicates staleness. Also, inspect the stem for insects or holes.

Right size: Opt for medium or small-sized brinjals, as larger ones tend to have more seeds.