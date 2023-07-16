5 Tips On Effectively Cleaning Your Luggage After Returning from A Long Vacation

If you’re out and about the vacation, you need to be aware that your luggage needs to be cleaned every now and then. This is if you’re planning to get the suitcase out again for any other purpose. It is therefore very important to safeguard your valuables and ensure the longevity of your suitcase. Shruti Kedia Daga, Head of Marketing, Nasher Miles shares some simple tips to help you clean your luggage:

Put Extra Emphasis on Cleaning the Exterior of Your Suitcase

While long holidays can be utterly refreshing for you, however, your luggage can often take a beating. Whether it’s the temperature, sand, humidity, or just rocks and pebbles, carrying your suitcase everywhere can have an impact on its exterior. It is therefore very important to clean it after your trip to maintain its appearance. One can start by removing any loose dirt or debris using a soft brush or cloth. Next, you can choose to clean the stains or marks with a mild detergent or stain remover, before wiping the entire exterior of the suitcase with a damp cloth or sponge. However, while you are doing that, it becomes important to not use more water than needed. Another thing you need to be careful about is that if you choose to wax the case after cleaning, make sure to use any good silicone-based automobile or furniture polish, that will end up preserving the luster and add resistance to the covering. Make Sure To Clean Zippers, Handles and Wheels

Whether you’re at the airport, the railway station, or traveling via bus, your luggage is handled by multiple people. This results in the zippers, handles, and of course, wheels collecting all sorts of germs, dirt, and dust. Therefore, it becomes essential to often look at them and clean them properly. You can choose to use a toothbrush or a cotton swab dipped in soapy water to clean the zippers, handles, and wheels. Post that, you should make sure that you rinse the cloth or sponge with clean water and wipe the surface again to remove any soap residue. Follow that up by drying the suitcase using a dry cloth, before leaving it open in a well-ventilated area to air dry completely. Use a Multi-Purpose Spray or Vinegar-Based Cleanser to Remove Unwanted Stains

If you want your luggage to look travel ready again after a long vacation, you need to make sure that you get rid of all the undesired marks and stains right away. Some best methods for that include utilizing a multi-purpose spray, concocting a white vinegar-based cleanser at home, and opting for a mild dish soap. Start the process by using the multi-purpose spray before gently wiping away dust and grime with a soft cloth. When dealing with tougher stains, prepare the white vinegar-based cleanser by diluting it with water. Apply the solution to a cloth and delicately rub the affected areas until the stains vanish. When dealing with delicate surfaces, blend mild dish soap with warm water and utilize a sponge to meticulously cleanse the luggage, paying attention to intricate details and textured materials. Don’t Forget to Clean the Interiors

Once you are done getting the clothes and other belonging out of the suitcase, you should proceed towards cleaning the interiors of the suitcase. Try emptying the contents of the suitcase and removing any loose debris or crumbs. If the interior is lined with fabric, use a vacuum or a lint roller to gently remove any dust or lint. For any stains or spills, treat them with a mild soap or fabric cleaner mixed with water. Carefully scrub the affected area using a soft cloth or sponge. In the case of hard-shell suitcases, wipe the interior with a damp cloth or disinfecting wipe to eliminate dirt and germs. Pay attention to pockets, zippers, and corners where dirt tends to accumulate. Allow the interior of the suitcase to dry completely before placing your belongings back inside. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your suitcase remains clean and fresh for your next journey. Using A Vacuum Cleaner

Using a vacuum cleaner can go a long way in cleaning your luggage in the most effective manner possible. You can start by emptying your bags and carefully selecting the perfect attachments, like a gentle brush or soft brush nozzle, to ensure a thorough cleaning experience. Following that, you can proceed through vacuuming the exterior, before getting into the interior compartments.