5 Tips To Ace Sweat Proof Makeup in Summers

Summer is here, and it’s time to hit the beach, pool parties, and outdoor events. But the sweltering heat and humidity can wreak havoc on your makeup, leaving you with a shiny, oily, and a melted mess. To avoid this, you must invest in sweat proof makeup that can withstand the heat and keep you looking fresh and fabulous all day. Avleen Bansal, Head of Trainings, MOIRA shares tips and tricks on how to get sweat-proof makeup in the summers.

Start with a Primer

A primer is an essential step in any makeup routine, but it becomes even more critical during summer. A good primer helps to create a smooth base for your makeup, absorbs excess oil, and keeps your makeup in place for longer hours. Also, look for a mattifying or oil-control primer to keep your skin shine-free and sweatproof. Switch to Waterproof Products

Waterproof makeup is your best friend during the summer. Invest in a good quality waterproof foundation, concealer, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick that will not budge, smudge, or melt in the heat. Also, make sure to choose sweat-resistant products specifically designed for summer. Use Powder to Set your Makeup

The powder is an excellent tool to set your makeup and absorb any excess oil that might accumulate on your skin. Use a translucent powder to set your foundation, concealer, and other liquid or cream-based products. This will not only help to make your makeup sweat proof but also help to prevent any creasing or smudging. Keep Blotting Papers Handy

Blotting papers are a must-have during summer. They are an easy and quick way to remove excess oil or sweat from your face without disturbing your makeup. Keep a pack of blotting papers in your bag and use them as needed throughout the day. Don’t Forget to Prime your Eyes

Your eyelids can get oily and sweaty during summer, causing your eyeshadow to crease and smudge. To avoid this, use an eyeshadow primer to keep your eyeshadow in place and prevent smudging or creasing.

So, follow these simple tips to enjoy summer without worrying about your makeup melting away. Using powder, blotting papers, and primer on your eyes will help you achieve sweat proof makeup during the summer.

