5 Tips to Strengthen The Saas-Bahu Bond

Maintaining a healthy and strong relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be challenging but it is essential for a peaceful family life. While the initial stages of the relationship may seem easy, sustaining it for a lifetime requires effort and understanding. To prevent misunderstandings and conflicts, it is important to be mindful of each other’s feelings, needs, and moods. By prioritising these aspects, the relationship can flourish and become a lifelong thing.

Here are some tips on how to maintain a beautiful relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Start with friendship: The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship is often associated with tension and disagreements. However, this bond can be the most cherished one if both parties start with friendship. In today’s world, where everyone seeks companionship, extending a hand of friendship and spending time together can make life easier and more enjoyable. Going shopping, traveling together, and having fun can foster love and trust, strengthening this beautiful relationship.

Avoid misunderstanding: Communication is key to maintaining a healthy relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. To avoid any misunderstandings, it is important to talk about any issues that may arise in a calm and respectful manner. This will ensure that both parties feel heard and understood without causing any hurt feelings. It is important to make sure that any negative feelings are addressed promptly to avoid any damage to the relationship. By keeping an open line of communication, you can maintain a strong and positive bond.

Make time for one another: It’s important to recognise when the mother-in-law or daughter-in-law may be feeling down or stressed. Take the initiative to spend quality time together, whether it’s going out for lunch or planning a fun activity. This will not only help strengthen your bond but also show that you care and value their well-being. Collaborate on household responsibilities and parenting strategies, as both parties can benefit from each other’s experience and perspective. By making time for one another, you can cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation for each other.

Understand the importance of each other: Recognise the significance of one another and acknowledge that both of your roles are crucial in maintaining a harmonious household. Discord between you can not only tarnish the family ambiance but also negatively impact the upbringing of children. Therefore, it is essential to comprehend each other’s values and exhibit mutual respect.

Get a special treat: Introduce your friends to your mother-in-law and shower some genuine compliments. For instance, convey how much you appreciate your mother-in-law’s constant support and guidance or how your daughter-in-law’s assistance allows you to pursue your interests outside the home. This will help your friends gain insight into your sentiments towards your family members.

