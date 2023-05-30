5 Tips Women Can Follow To Deal With Loneliness And Work On Their Mental Health

People can feel lonely even in a bustling city due to their packed schedules, hindering their social life. Our mental health may suffer due to loneliness, making it difficult to build healthy connections. This can eventually lead to anxiety and depression as the bottled-up feelings would only make it harder to think straight.

Even when surrounded by family members, this feeling of loneliness can last, which makes people, especially women, gradually distance themselves from social interactions. It is therefore critical to prioritise self-care and put methods into place that gives a sense of fulfilment and belonging to combat loneliness.

Here are some methods to reduce the feeling of loneliness and help develop a healthy lifestyle:

1. Be kind to yourself – The first step to dealing with loneliness is to be kind to yourself. It becomes quite difficult to escape this feeling when people start to blame their current state of misery entirely on their behaviour and punish themselves all the time. In such situations, it is essential to take a different approach including prioritising self-care, participating in enjoyable activities, and showing kindness to oneself.

2. Spend time with someone who also needs company – Good behaviour not only makes one feel good about themselves but also promotes a favourable view of oneself. Acts of kindness and being there for someone in need can help us feel better. We not only elevate the spirits of those we are kind to, but we also improve our well-being by doing the same for others.

3. Disconnect yourself from the virtual world – Social media often takes us far away from our loved ones even when it is essential to embrace in-person interactions. There are significant advantages to avoiding social media platforms and focusing on the here and now. This way we can give ourselves the chance to fully feel and interact with the people around us and invest our time

in a much better way.

4. Spend on Experience - Spending money on experiences is always worth it. it gives you a new perspective on life. Moreover, indulging in interesting experiences helps you reconnect with spiritualism and improve your mental health. Finding new interests and pastimes can help you stay occupied with growing yourself rather than feeling lonely.

5. Talk to strangers- Sometimes, people close to you can deny your presence and make you feel out of place. This can add to you feeling lonely. Strangers, however, are free of judgement and expectations which makes them a great source of outlet and help you make newer friends.