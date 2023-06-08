5 Types Of Sarees A New Age Bride Should DEFINITELY Have In Her Bridal Trousseau

An indispensable feature of the socio-cultural fabric of the nation, is sarees. They play an important role in the traditional transcendence of our society and have stood the test of time. The parallels between a saree and Indian weddings is deep-rooted, long-standing and unequivocal.

Anindita Sardar, Head of Design and Curation, Taneira says, “Much like the narrative of our recent campaign, ‘shaadi toh jaise ek beautiful si saree hai’, the six yards has been reflective of ethnic artistry and profound cultural heritage on one hand while imbibing creative contemprorization in design language on the other. Crafted in natural fibers and authentic weaves from over 100 clusters around the country, our offerings at the brand epitomize the seamless integration of tradition and modernity, captivatingly portrayed through intricate motifs and textures, vibrant hues, and artistic interpretations, celebrating the eternal elegance of the saree in harmonious symphony".