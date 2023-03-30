5 Ways To Assist Gen Z With Mental Health Issues

Generation Z, or “Gen Z" for short, is the cohort of individuals born between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s. Members of this generation have grown up in a world shaped by rapid technological advancement, social media, and increasing social and political instability. As a result, many Gen Zers face unique mental health challenges that require special attention and care.

Ways to assist Gen Z with mental health issues is important. These strategies are informed by the latest research on mental health and draw on the experiences of mental health professionals, educators, and Gen Zers themselves. From promoting self-care to seeking professional help, these techniques offer actionable steps that parents, educators, and other caregivers can take to support the mental health and well-being of Gen Z. By understanding and addressing the unique mental health challenges facing this generation, we can help create a healthier, more resilient future for all.

As per the Indian GenZ Survey Report of Deloitte 2022, around 35-40% of the corporate workforce are mostly GenZ, and among these 49% of Indian Gen Z and 43% of Indian Millennials feel anxious or stressed all or most of the time. Additionally, 14% of India is suffering from mental health disorders and 15% of global mental health disorders are in India while 56 million of these suffer from depression and 38 million suffer from anxiety disorders.

Advertisement

“The challenges of Gen Z are unique because they are the first to have grown up in the digital era and with greater exposure to social media and technology. This has resulted in increased mental health concerns in recent years as a result of new-era challenges, social media, stressful life events, and competitive and academic pressure. It’s critical to promote mental health awareness and provide support for Gen Z as new era challenges like Nomophobia, Thanatophobia, Burnout, Overthinking, Gaslighting, Cyber Bullying, Stress, Burnout, Sleep Issues, etc result in depression, anxiety, panic, fear impacting their productivity adversely," says Shivangi Sagar, Counselling Psychologist, co-founder, HopeQure.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali feels one of the best ways to assist Gen Z with mental health issues is by promoting mental health awareness. She shares ways to assist Gen Z with mental health issues.

Advertisement

Educate them on the importance of mental health and the warning signs of mental illnesses. Secondly, make sure that Gen Z has access to mental health resources that are affordable and easily accessible. It’s important to remove any barriers to accessing these resources, such as cost, location, or stigma. Thirdly, encourage Gen Z to prioritize self-care practices that can help improve their mental health. This could include activities such as exercise, meditation, mindfulness, and creative pursuits. Fourth, create a supportive environment that encourages open communication and empathy. This can be achieved by promoting healthy relationships, modelling positive behaviours, and providing emotional support. Fifth and finally, advocate for systemic change that can improve mental health outcomes for Gen Z. This could involve advocating for better mental health policies, funding for mental health research, and increased access to mental health resources.

Compared to their older counterparts, Gen Z spends more time on social media, which may make them feel lonely, inadequate, and overburdened. Gen Z needs to be more aware of topics like mental health and the risks associated with excessive technology use. “Parents should be open to discussing mental health, behavioral and relationship issues with their kids and should be aware of the signs of mental health issues. It’s critical to take care of Gen Z’s understanding of mental health concerns so that we can contribute to the development of a better and more joyous society," adds Sagar.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here