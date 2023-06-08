5 Ways To Care for Your Hair Like A Model

When it comes to maintaining gorgeous voluminous hair, models definitely know a thing or two. Considering Fashion Week is synonymous with multiple hairstyling sessions, late nights, and lots of coffee, you realize that their great hair is the result of some serious amazing hair care routine. Dyson India got on a candid chat backstage with a few models and they shared the hair care tips they swear by.

Investing in a high-quality hairbrush:

Anita Kumar, model, shares, “Some hairbrushes are really damaging to the hair as they’re far too hard and can pull and break the hair, leaving split ends. Investing in a good hairbrush can help care for your tresses each day." The Dyson Paddle brush is designed for smoothing hair when drying and styling. With a weighted handle for balance, and air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort.

Using Coconut Oil:

The age-old coconut oil is super nourishing and ultra-hydrating for tresses that need life after excessive styling. Pallavi Singh, model, shared with the brand that one of the simplest but effective tricks is to use coconut oil on the scalp and ends and tie your hair into a shower cap. Leave it on for thirty minutes and wash it off with a clarifying shampoo to transform your hair and add shine.

Self-styling with the right tools with less heat damage:

As models go through extensive heat styling during fashion shows, they try to avoid using heat while self-styling. But, on days when they really need to get that lustrous curl for a date night or outing with friends, they prefer using the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler which helps in styling the hair with no extra heat damage. And, it saves a lot of time as they get salon-like hair at home.

Letting your hair dry naturally:

Letting your hair dry naturally helps in reviving your hair. Nisha Yadav swears by not using hair sprays and using avocado or olive oil as a hydrating mask which helps give her hair a day off.