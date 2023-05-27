5 Ways To Keep Your Helmet Clean And Odour-free

Around 1.5 lakh people die on Indian roads each year, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, translating to an average of 1130 accidents and 422 fatalities every day or 47 accidents and 18 fatalities per hour. These are alarming statistics and hence bring to the fore the importance of road safety norms. One of them is wearing a helmet while on a two-wheeler. It serves as a crucial barrier between the head and potential impact, helping to mitigate the risk of severe head trauma.

Helmets are made of a hard outer shell made of materials such as polycarbonate, fibreglass, or carbon fibre, which provide strength and impact resistance. The interior of the helmet is made of padding and cushioning materials, designed to absorb and distribute the force of an impact, reducing the risk of injury. However, frequent use of a helmet can lead to a buildup of dirt and unpleasant odours inside the helmet. To keep your helmet clean and fresh, use these 5 easy steps

Shampoo: You can use shampoo to clean your helmet. For this, apply shampoo on the padding inside the helmet. After this, rub the padding and wash it with clean water. This will clean the helmet easily.

Use baking soda: You can easily clean the helmet with the help of baking soda. For this, first, wash the helmet with clean water. Now put baking soda in the helmet and leave it for some time. After some time, clean the helmet using water. Using this method will remove the dirty smell from your helmet.

Take the help of mild soap: Using mild soap will also be useful to clean the helmet. For this, apply a mild soap inside the padding of the helmet and then wash it with water, this will make your helmet clean by removing unwanted dirt and smell.

Use bleaching powder: You can also take the help of bleaching powder to clean your helmet. For this, make a solution by adding water to 1 teaspoon of bleaching powder. Now apply this solution to your helmet. Wash it with water. This will remove the foul smell of the helmet within minutes.

Cleaning kit: You can also buy a helmet kit for cleaning your helmet. Your helmet will shine once again when cleaned with the helmet kit. The bad smell of the helmet will also disappear making it look brand new.