We all know too much basking in the sun leads to sun burns and skin irritation. Aloe vera should be your go-to gel this summers. Aloe vera is one cooling agent for the skin that can keep your skin free from the scorching heat of the sun and protect it from harsh rays.
Aloe vera is beneficial when it comes to skincare. From helping your skin to calm down from skin rashes to helping your dark under eyes, aloe vera is a must. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga shares 5 ways to use aloe vera during the summer months:
- Soothes sunburns
Sunburn is quite common during a beach vacation. Heat could lead to skin inflammation and you can experience redness and swelling on the skin. In such times, aloe vera is the best savior. Its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties instantly provide relief to the skin. Enriched with the goodness of antioxidants, it helps to combat all sorts of skin inflammation. Keep aloe vera gel in a refrigerator and apply it in affected areas for better results.
- Helps to prevent acne
Aloe vera works overtime on your acne and prevents skin issues. It has anti-bacterial properties that protect the skin from any kind of germs and gently reduce acne. It fights against dirt and grime and cleanses the pores of the skin. Moreover, aloe vera is quite effective in treating acne marks and scars.
- Hydrates the skin
Aloe vera works as a humectant for the skin. With its hydrating properties, it instantly moisturizes skin. With regular use of aloe vera, the skin becomes softer and supple. During the summer months, the heat can lead to excessive dryness and the skin sometimes becomes itchy and flaky. Aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties hydrate the skin from within.
- Light moisturizer for oily skin
Aloe vera acts as a light moisturizer for people with oily skin. It easily penetrates into the skin without clogging the pores or making the skin heavy. Besides, it works great as a primer for the skin before makeup as it lets your makeup sit quite comfortably and smoothly on the skin.
- Tame down frizzy hair
Thought the benefits were only limited to skin. Aloe vera is an excellent gel for hair. If you wish to have a sleek hair look, apply some aloe vera gel with a fishtail comb and your hair will thank you later.
first published: June 03, 2023, 06:19 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 06:19 IST