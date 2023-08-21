5 Webseries You Must Watch In August

This August, get ready for a thrilling lineup of shows that promise to keep you hooked only on JioCinema. From intense dramas to mesmerizing fantasy tales, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a look at the shows that are set to transport you to exciting new worlds and keep you entertained!

KAALKOOT

Kaalkoot is a gripping web series that delves into the complex world of superstitions in a small Indian village. Vijay Varma has teamed up with Shweta Tripathi to headline JioCinema’s new suspense crime thriller, Kaalkoot. He plays the role of a police officer who tries to balance his professional and personal life while investigating an acid attack case in the new hard-hitting drama. Brace yourself for intense action, emotional moments as you witness the extraordinary valor of those who dared to go beyond the ordinary.

TAALI

Jio Cinema’s highly anticipated biopic drama Taali, Sushmita Sen takes on the challenging role of Shreegauri Sawant, a real-life transgender icon. The film narrates the extraordinary life journey of Shree Gauri, highlighting her struggles and triumphs as she fought for transgender rights. Sushmita’s dedication and sensitivity in portraying Shreegauri Sawant promise to make this upcoming character portrayal of a landmark moment in her illustrious career.

FUH SE FANTASY

Delving into the complexities of human emotions, the series paints a vivid canvas of modern relationships that unapologetically embrace their fantasies. This season unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that delves into the myriad facets of love, passion, and fulfillment. With an artistic blend of enchantment and reality, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, entangled in enthralling scenarios that were once confined to their wildest imaginations, but now are coming true.

BAJAO

Bajao is an uproarious coming-of-age bromance that follows the hilarious escapades of three young, tenacious filmmakers as they embark on a journey like no other. Navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable challenges, confront overexcited artists, and even encounter ruthless gangsters. The series takes an unexpected turn when three friends find themselves entrusted with a bag of 2 Crore Rupees to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab’s most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. What follows next is a chaos full of twists and hilarious mishaps.

LAKHAN LEELA BHARGAVA