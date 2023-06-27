5 Weightlifting Mistakes You Should Avoid For Better Body Results

Weightlifting is a popular form of exercise that offers numerous benefits, including increased strength, improved body composition, and enhanced overall health. Weightlifting requires proper form and technique to maximize its advantages while minimizing the risk of injury.
Let’s explore the most common weightlifting mistakes people make and provide valuable tips to help you avoid them on your fitness journey.
- Neglecting Warm-up and Cool-down
Skipping the warm-up and cool-down sessions is one of the biggest mistakes of individuals. These important components of any workout routine help prepare your muscles for exercise and aid in post-workout recovery. Not warming up properly can lead to muscle strains and other injuries, while neglecting the cool-down may result in muscle soreness and decreased flexibility.
- Incorrect Lifting Technique
Another common mistake is poor lifting techniques. Poor lifting techniques put unnecessary strain on your body. It is essential to focus on proper form, which involves maintaining a neutral spine, engaging the core, and using the appropriate muscle groups for each exercise. Avoid excessive swinging or jerking motions, as they can lead to muscle imbalances and injuries. If you’re uncertain about the correct form, consider consulting a qualified personal trainer to guide you.
- Overtraining
Overtraining occurs when you consistently train beyond your body’s capacity to recover, which can result in chronic fatigue, decreased performance, and an increased risk of injury. Remember that rest and recovery are equally important as the actual workouts. Allow your body enough time to recover between sessions, and listen to your body’s signals to avoid overtraining.
- Neglecting Flexibility
While weightlifting primarily focuses on strength, neglecting mobility and flexibility exercises can hinder your progress and increase the risk of injury. Maintaining good joint mobility and flexibility promotes proper lifting form and range of motion which further allows you to perform exercises with better techniques and reduced strain on your muscles.
- Ignoring Variation
Many weightlifters follow the same routine without challenging their bodies through progression and variation. While it’s essential to establish a foundation of strength, continually pushing your limits and introducing new exercises or techniques is key to continual growth and avoiding plateaus. Gradually increase weights, incorporate different exercises, and vary your training intensity to ensure ongoing progress.
first published: June 27, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:59 IST