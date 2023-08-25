6 Best Yoga Asanas to Perform During Humid Weather

As the warm embrace of humid weather envelops us, it becomes imperative to adapt our wellness routines to the changing climate. Humidity hangs in the air like an unwelcome guest, casting a damp shadow over our comfort. However, a holistic approach to overcoming the difficulties presented by humid weather is provided by yoga, which combines physical postures, mindful breathing, and mental attention. We can use the power of yoga to balance our body, mind, and spirit during these hot humid days by using the appropriate asanas (postures).

“The combination of yoga and humid weather can bring about unique benefits that contribute to your overall well-being. Humid conditions can lead to increased perspiration, which helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This, combined with the physical exertion of yoga, enhances the detoxification process, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized," says Paras Maheshwari, Director, Gravolite.

Furthermore, practicing yoga asanas during humid weather can promote flexibility and prevent muscle injuries. The warmth and moisture in the air make muscles more pliable, allowing for deeper stretches and reducing the risk of strains.

Additionally, humidity can affect our mental state, creating bouts or irritation amongst most individuals. The calming and meditative nature of yoga, when practiced in a humid environment, can have an even more profound impact on reducing stress and anxiety levels. Maheshwari shares some asanas that you can practice: