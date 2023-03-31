6 Food Items That Increase Acidity And Bloating In Stomach

With the growing usage of pesticides in crop cultivation, the natural benefits of many food items are dwindling. Once plucked, several harmful chemicals are used to preserve them, thereby increasing their toxicity. This is one of the reasons why today most people have the problem of gas and bloating in their stomach.

In fact, apart from the chemicals, there are some food items which, if not consumed in moderation, can cause the problem of acidity and bloating. Let us take a look at such food items here.

Milk- Dr Srihari Anikhindi of Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital said that 70 per cent of people in our country have the problem of lactose intolerance, which means their intestine is not able to digest lactose. Lactase enzyme is needed to break down or digest lactose. But in most people, the lactase enzyme is less due to which it is not digested in the stomach and the problem of bloating increases.

Beans- According to Healthline, beans have a very good amount of fibre. This strengthens our digestive power. But a sugar called alpha-galactoside is also found in beans which is a type of carbohydrate. When it enters the stomach, it ferments with the help of bacteria in the intestine. During this process, a lot of gas is produced as a by-product, which leads to the problem of bloating and acidity.

Lentils -Lentils are a treasure of protein. Apart from this, a sufficient amount of fibre, carbohydrates, minerals, etc in them, but due to the excessive fibre, some people face difficulty in digesting it properly, so after fermentation in the stomach, the problem of acidity increases.

Cauliflower-According to Mayo Clinic, vegetables like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower make a lot of gas in the stomach. Therefore, it is not beneficial for people with weak digestive power to eat too much cauliflower. Therefore, if you feel bloated by eating cauliflower, avoid them.

Soft drinks- Some people prefer having soft drinks to reduce the acidity of the stomach, but it only adds to the problem. Carbonated drinks contain soda which further enhances the problem of bloating and acidity. Carbonated drinks also contain a lot of carbon dioxide. If a large amount of drink enters the stomach, it causes gas.

Mushrooms- Mushrooms are also considered to be a treasure trove of nutrients, but according to the Mayo Clinic, for some people, mushrooms increase bloating in the stomach. So if you face bloating in your stomach after eating mushrooms, then do avoid them.

What to eat instead of these foods?

If there is bloating in the stomach due to beans and lentils, soak them first, then make a vegetable out of them and then consume it. Do not consume carbonated drinks in excess. Instead, eat gluten-free food items. On the other hand, replace cauliflower with spinach, cucumber, sweet potato, etc.

