6 Indoor Plants For Your Balcony That Thrive In Low Sunlight

To maintain the health and vitality of plants, adequate water and sunlight are required. Sufficient water prevents dehydration and enables them to extract vital nutrients from the sunlight. When sunlight graces your balcony, the pleasure of gardening is heightened. Conversely, the absence of sunlight on the balcony can pose challenges in plant maintenance.

However, rather than succumbing to worry, opting for plants that thrive without direct sunlight can provide an optimal solution for your balcony. These plants draw nourishment from their roots, sustaining lush foliage. Let’s explore the plant types that are well-suited for balconies and can thrive without sunlight.

Dracaena

Advertisement

Dracaena is an indoor plant species that thrives in low sunlight conditions. In order to maintain its vibrant and healthy green leaves, it’s advisable to place it in an area shielded from direct sunlight. A suitable location for this could be the house balcony, where minimal sunlight reaches.

Monstera adansonii

Monstera Adansonii is a plant that dislikes direct sunlight and turns yellow when exposed to the Sun. Therefore, if your balcony lacks sunlight, you can plant this Monstera Adansonii there. Its large leaves exude a captivating beauty that can enhance the balcony’s aesthetics.

Croton

Croton is a plant that exists in numerous varieties. To preserve the vibrancy of this plant and its leaves, it should be placed in a spot where direct sunlight is absent, yet the area remains well-ventilated. And the balcony becomes the perfect spot for the same.

Chinese Evergreen

The Chinese evergreen plant exemplifies a species that prospers without dependence on direct sunlight. If your balcony lacks direct sunlight but still receives illumination, it can serve as an ideal spot for this plant. Needing approximately 4 hours of indirect sunlight daily, these plants sustain the vibrant and rich hues of their leaves.

Aglaonema Pink Lady

Advertisement

The Aglaonema pink lady showcases an enthralling appearance with its pink and green foliage, boasting generously sized leaves. It thrives with a moderate amount of sunlight, making morning sun exposure sufficient for its survival.