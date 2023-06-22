6 Key Tips To Protect Your Child From Monsoon Illnesses

As the monsoon season rolls in, parents must prioritise the safety and well-being of their children. The changing weather conditions during this time can significantly impact their health. The increased humidity provides a favourable environment for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms, leading to a surge in waterborne diseases. Additionally, stagnant water in puddles and flooded areas becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, posing a higher risk of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
By following these six tips, you can create a safer environment for your little ones during the monsoon season, allowing them to enjoy the rains while minimising potential hazards-
- Avoid Waterlogged Areas:
Waterlogged areas can pose various risks, including the possibility of accidents and the spread of waterborne diseases. Ask your children to steer clear of areas with stagnant water, such as puddles, ditches, or flooded streets. Discourage them from playing in or around such areas, as they may contain hidden dangers like sharp objects or open drains.
- Ensure Proper Footwear:
Slippery surfaces are prevalent during the monsoon, so it’s essential to equip children with appropriate footwear. Invest in non-slip shoes or rain boots that provide good traction to prevent slipping and falling. Wet floors and puddles can harbour bacteria and insects, so encourage your children to keep their feet dry whenever possible.
- Mosquito Protection:
The monsoon season often brings an increase in mosquito populations, leading to a higher risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Protect your children by using mosquito repellents, both in the form of creams and plug-in devices, and ensure that they wear long-sleeved clothing and pants during outdoor activities. Keep windows and doors shut to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
- Maintain Hygiene:
Maintaining good hygiene is crucial during the monsoon season, as the increased moisture can create a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. Teach your children to wash their hands frequently, especially before meals. Encourage them to avoid playing in stagnant water, as it can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and waterborne diseases.
- Electrical Safety:
Electrical hazards pose a significant risk during the monsoon season. Teach your children to stay away from electrical poles, open wires, and puddles near electrical equipment. Keep a check on any exposed wiring or faulty electrical sockets in your home and get them fixed immediately.
- Be Prepared for Emergencies:
It is important to be prepared for emergencies during the monsoon season. Create an emergency kit that includes essentials like a first aid box, torch, batteries, non-perishable food, and drinking water. Teach your children about emergency procedures, including contacting emergency services and evacuation protocols.