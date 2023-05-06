6 Lesser Known Places In Goa You Must Plan A Trip To This Summer

When one thinks of Goa, the mind conjures up images of sun-kissed beaches, swaying coconut palms, and exciting nightlife. However, the state has much more to offer than just the typical tourist hotspots. Goa is dotted with several hidden gems that are often overlooked by visitors but are truly worth exploring. These offbeat destinations are a perfect blend of tranquillity, natural beauty, and cultural significance.

If you are planning a trip to Goa this summer, then these six places should definitely be on your bucket list-

Chorla Ghats: Situated on the border of Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, Chorla Ghats is a beautiful hill station that offers stunning views of the Western Ghats. It’s a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, with its serene and tranquil atmosphere. You can take a trek to the top of the hills or just relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Salaulim Dam: The Salaulim Dam is an impressive structure located in South Goa. It’s not just a source of water for the region but also a popular tourist attraction. The dam offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding hills and valleys, and you can take a boat ride to explore the serene waters of the dam. Arvalem Waterfall: Tucked away in the scenic village of Sanquelim, the Arvalem Waterfall is a hidden gem that offers a mesmerizing sight. The waterfall cascades from a height of 50 meters, creating a picturesque scene. The area around the waterfall is a popular picnic spot, with its lush greenery and serene surroundings. Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary: The Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary is a lesser-known sanctuary that offers a unique experience. Located in South Goa, this sanctuary is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. You can take a trek through the sanctuary and spot animals like tigers, panthers, and elephants in their natural habitat. Aldona Village: Situated in North Goa, Aldona is a quaint and charming village that offers a glimpse into Goa’s traditional way of life. It’s known for its beautiful houses, lush greenery, and peaceful surroundings. You can take a walk through the village and explore the local markets, temples, and churches. Divar Island: Divar Island is a hidden gem that offers a unique experience in Goa. Located in the Mandovi River, this island is known for its scenic beauty and peaceful atmosphere. You can take a ferry ride to the island and explore the old Portuguese houses, churches, and chapels.

