6 New Restaurants You Must Try This Weekend

Bored of the same food, same ambience and same cocktails, don’t worry we have you covered. From innovative fusion dishes to cozy gems, these dining spots promise to satisfy your cravings and introduce you to delightful gastronomic adventures. Here are 6 new restaurants which you must try this weekend.

Greenr Cafe

Greenr Cafe, India’s first authentic California-inspired plant-based restaurant and café, has consolidated its third location in Delhi across a three-story expanse in N Block Market, GK-1. Greenr Café officially opened its doors to the public, by way of a private launch event which saw a lot of the health-conscious community in the NCR make its way to the sprawling space. Many heralded this achievement as a sign of the times when a plant-based restaurant has grown to receive so much appreciation from a city known for its carnivorous cravings.

The concept of the restaurant is inspired by California’s healthy and unprocessed plant-based diet and built around active collaboration with emerging conscious food brands. The format equally placed a strong emphasis on store design, experience and cultivating community.

Marbia

Marbia is here to revamp your mundane evening! Dive in to the world of comfort with Marbia admirable’s ambience and finest delicacies. It’s the time to step away from Chaos and enjoy lovely evening

Marbia is a greek themed cafe based in New Friends Colony! It has lovely aesthetic vibes; great Mediterranean cuisine and outstanding ambience.

NOMAD

NOMAD, the revered pizza brand that has won hearts with its delectable offerings, is thrilled to announce its entry into the vibrant restaurant industry of Delhi. From its successful journey as a cloud kitchen, NOMAD has recognized the immense potential of the Delhi market and is excited to bring its complete culinary experience to the capital city.

NOMAD’s expansion from a cloud kitchen to a full-fledged restaurant in Delhi marks a significant milestone in its quest to provide an immersive dining adventure. With its previous cloud kitchen successes and the growing demand from customers in Delhi, NOMAD is now offering a remarkable dining experience that goes beyond their acclaimed pizza offerings. When it comes to must-have drinks and dishes, NOMAD presents a tantalising array of options. In addition to their signature pizzas that have delighted customers in the cloud kitchen, NOMAD’s restaurant expands its menu to include an exquisite selection of world-class appetizers , mains, and beverages. Guests can indulge in a wide range of refreshing beverages, coffees, and other irresistible concoctions from around the globe, each crafted to transport them to new sensory heights. From breakfast specials to captivating drinks, NOMAD’s diverse menu promises to satisfy every palate and elevate the dining experience to unprecedented levels.

The restaurant aims to strike a balance between a comfortable dining experience and an energetic atmosphere, ensuring that guests feel at ease while enjoying the culinary exploration.Every aspect of NOMAD’s decor and interiors has been meticulously curated to provide a distinct and captivating ambiance unique to the Delhi outlet. The vision behind the curation is to transport customers to various corners of the world, immersing them in the rich cultural tapestry of global cuisine. Each corner of the restaurant exudes a specific cultural ambiance, creating an enchanting environment that complements the diverse menu offerings.

At NOMAD, Mumbai, the restaurant will feature not only an extensive selection of pizzas but also a wider range of menu options, including world breakfast specials, coffees, cocktails, wines, and other beverages from around the world. This guarantees a 360-degree experiential dining adventure where individuals can indulge in the finest global flavors under one roof. The significance behind the name “NOMAD" lies in its embodiment of freedom, curiosity, and adventure. NOMAD invites individuals to embrace a lifestyle of exploration and embark on a journey to discover unique flavors and experiences. The brand resonates with customers who are constantly seeking new escapades through world cuisines.

Bloom Cafe & Cakery

Bloom, the culinary passion project curated by the visionary young chef-founder Parth Gupta, is expanding its presence to Aurobindo and Vasant Vihar. The Café takes immense pride in its relentless pursuit of creating exceptional eggless and vegetarian recipes that are truly unparalleled.

Bloom goes beyond being just a culinary destination; it serves as a platform for education, enlightening people about the significance of eating high quality food and the profound impact it has on personal well-being. Bloom aims to inspire and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their food choices, fostering a thoughtful & quality focused approach to dining. Bloom, where culinary artistry takes centre stage, captivating both hearts and palates alike. It is a transformative journey of nourishment, consciousness, and unforgettable moments.

Harp: Delhi’s Newest Prohibition Era-Inspired Speakeasy

Harp at Maruchi is thrilled to announce its grand opening on May 25th, 2023, as Delhi’s newest and most exclusive theatrical speakeasy bar. It offers a unique experience of handcrafted cocktails, captivating energy, and outstanding live performances on stage.

The name “Harp" is a nod to the graceful and refined musical instrument that inspires the decor and interiors of the space. It also symbolizes the values of sophistication and socializing, which are fundamental to the character of the speakeasy.

The vision behind the decor is to transport guests to the vintage era of the 1920s, with the use of velvet, dark wood, and leather encapsulating most of the space.Harp offers both indoor and outdoor seating experiences along with an air-conditioned cigar room. The bar’s main attraction is its theatrical stage, which hosts live performances Wednesdays to Sundays. The cocktail menu is inspired by the birth of the cocktail and features classic drinks from the Prohibition era.

Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity as Harp unlocks its doors only to those who have the coveted secret code. Harp at Maruchi is an exclusive and sophisticated speakeasy, the first of its kind in Delhi, which promises to take you on a theatrical journey you’ll never forget.

Mezze9, Mumbai

VITS Sharnam Thane is delighted to announce the grand opening of mezze9, a charming bar located on the mezzanine floor of PepperFry by Kamats. This unique establishment promises an exceptional experience, offering a delightful combination of great drinks, affordable pricing, and a captivating ambiance.

At mezze9, drinks are served on MRP (Maximum Retail Price). Patrons will have the pleasure of enjoying their favorite beverages at prices that won’t break the bank, providing an excellent value-for-money experience.

The carefully curated decor, infused with contemporary elements and cozy seating arrangements, creates an atmosphere that is both intimate and vibrant. Whether you’re catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for a place to unwind, mezze9 offers the perfect setting for every occasion.