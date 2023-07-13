6 Oral Health Tips for Older Adults

Have you noticed that some people have great teeth even in old age whereas others end up with dentures and implants? Neglecting oral care can lead to oral infections like tooth decay, gum disease and much more.

“Dental care is often seen as a cosmetic procedure in India, even the treatment is not usually covered by medical health insurance. Hence, it is very important to take care of oral health with right products," says Ankit Agarwal, co-founder, Fang Oral.

Moving forward here are 6 oral health tips that every adult should follow: