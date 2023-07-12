6 Signs Will Help You Spot A Dismissive Avoidant Partner

Attachment styles play a significant role in our relationships and can greatly impact our overall well-being. Understanding these styles can help us navigate the complexities of human connection. Jessica Da Silva, therapist and attachment coach, explains one particular attachment style through a social media post titled, How to Spot a Dismissive Avoidant. People with this style tend to be emotionally distant, avoid vulnerability, and struggle with intimacy. Recognising these traits early on can help you navigate the complexities of a relationship with a dismissive avoidant individual. So let’s delve into some of the signs Jessica highlighted, aiming to enhance our understanding of this common struggle.

Advertisement