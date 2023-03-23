In India, rice is the staple food of more than half of the country’s population. And that also means the business of food adulteration has grown over the years. In simple terms, the instances of fake rice being sold have increased. There is often news surrounding the cereal grain which has left the consumers in fear. It has been at such a level that it has become important for the government to define regulations and make the mass aware of food adulterants at home.

Last year, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which is a statutory body responsible for regulating the storage, distribution and manufacture of safe food for consumption shared a video in which they demonstrated the steps to detect turmeric adulteration in Sella rice.

Take a handful of Sella rice and place it on a plate and squeeze lime over them. After a while, if the rice turns red then it is adulterated Sella rice.

Here are the five simple tips that you can use to identify plastic rice:

1. The water test

Take a glass of water, take a few grains of raw rice and stir it for some time. If the rice grains float at the top then it is plastic rice, because rice doesn’t float on water and settles at the bottom of the vessel or the glass.

2. The fire test

Take a handful of rice and burn it using a lighter and observe whether the burnt rice releases a plastic smell or not.

3. Hot oil test

Take some rice and drop it into some hot oil. If it is adulterated, it will melt and stick together at the bottom of the vessel.

4. The fungus test:

After boiling the rice, put some of it in a bottle and leave it for two to three days. If it doesn’t form a mould, then you are consuming fake or plastic rice.

5. Boiling Test:

While boiling the rice, if it contains plastic, it starts forming a thick layer at the top of the vessel.

