5 Summer Drinks to Keep Your Child Healthy and Active

During summer, as parents, we tend to be concerned about our children’s diet because the hot weather can cause dehydration, loss of appetite, fatigue, and illnesses. Moreover, since it’s vacation time, children tend to spend more time playing outdoors, and they need a nutritious diet that keeps them energetic and hydrated. Therefore, it’s crucial to include seasonal vegetables such as cucumber, carrot, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, and fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, mangoes, litchis, grapes, etc., in their diet as they have high water content and nutritional value.

To ensure that your child stays active throughout the day and prevent dehydration, it’s important to provide them with nourishing and refreshing meals and drinks. Sherry Jairath, CXO and Dr Swati Ramamurthy, Head, Research and Development, Herby Angel suggest some dietary inclusions that can be considered:

Coconut water- It’s the ideal dietary addition for the summer. It instantly hydrates, acts as a natural chiller, and has a wealth of minerals and trace elements that can give you instantaneous energy. 1 glass of coconut water a day can keep the summer woes at bay. Sattu- A preparation made out of roasted chana dal, this natural coolant is an excellent source of protein too. Your child will have enough energy to last the entire day with just one glass of Sattu drink mixed with a few raisins and sugar or jaggery. Watermelon- One of the most exciting seasonal fruits, this water-rich, nutrient-dense fruit is a must on the menu for summer. It’s always advised to include a few chunks of watermelon in your kids’ breakfast, or as a snack during snack time. But if the kid is a fussy eater, it can be mixed with some mint leaves and given as a juice. Lemonade- The finest summer beverage for your child can be the simple lemonade. A daily glass of lemonade can help your child replenish the electrolytes and water that they require. You can add ingredients like mint leaves, cumin powder, a little rock salt, some soaked chia seeds, etc. to the lemonade to add a fun element and break up the monotony. Buttermilk- Another easy beverage that can be made in many different ways, and is a great summer drink is the humble buttermilk. Take 1 part of curd and add 4 parts of water to it and churn well. Then add coriander leaves, add a pinch of salt, temper it with cumin and asafoetida, and your buttermilk is ready.

