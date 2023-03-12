6 Things You Should Know Before On Buying Luggage

Planning a tour involves multiple factors that we must take into consideration. Before venturing into our exciting journeys and adventure, we try to book the cheapest flight and accommodation. But one thing that we must not skip is packing our clothes in a travel bag that complements our style and personality. Whether it is the mountains, beach or forests, our luggage bags are the one steady partner throughout our trip. And who’s complaining if that bag can double up as our most fashionable accessory? We all go crazy spotting the pictures and videos of our favourite actors flaunting an array of styles like bags and outfits to paparazzi and the world. The good news is that as the Indian luggage scene has been getting a design upgrade, we can also flaunt ourselves with a stunning airport look with colourful luggage bags with a sense of pride and elation. In this context, new-age digital-first brands are making our travel experiences truly efficient, fun, and memorable by offering a wider range of affordable travel bags and accessories so that we can soar in style within our budget.

Shruti Kedia Daga, Head of Marketing, Nasher Miles shares a quick guide on a few things to consider before buying your next travel companion

Consider the luggage material and durability

Prior to purchasing a travel bag, stay assured about your preference for the material used in the luggage bags. There are two main categories concerning material- soft-sided and hard-sided luggage- both durable. Hard-side luggage is made of polycarbonate material with negligible chances for cracks during travel. Hard-side cases are usually strong and manufactured in a way to withstand hard impact strength. The composite film of polycarbonate also embraces heat distortion resistance against attacks by chemicals and abrasion, thereby increasing the durability of the travel bag.

On the other hand, soft-side luggage is lightweight yet sturdy owing to its premium flexible fabric made of superior-quality polyester. Soft-sided bags are recommended for trekking or overland trips where luggage items are placed on vehicles or carried by animals.

The only difference is that soft-sided bags are highly recommended for places with less space (like hotel rooms in Europe), as we need to open the top to take out clothes and other items. In contrast, hard-sided bags must be unzipped entirely to access the items packed in different sections.

Check the number of wheels

Earlier, travel bags typically had two wheels having multiple advantages and disadvantages. The good thing about two-wheeled bags is that when they are tilted upright, they stand still and don’t roll away. But, they are tougher to maneuver. On the contrary, four and eight wheels allow the pushing and pulling of the travel bag in several directions with ease, convenience, and extra stability.

Keep an eye on the size, weight, and storage of the travel bag

The size and weight of the travel bag are essential factors to consider before flying, as every airline has different baggage policies. For heavier bags, travelers must pay a fee, whereas lighter bags are easier to carry and maneuver. So, you should look for the actual weight of the travel bag before buying it. Regarding storage, travel bags of leading brands can be nested inside one another. Small bags fit in medium and medium ones in large bags.

Don’t forget the colour and designs

Dull colours and designs are outdated nowadays, as they look monotonous. Innovation-driven leading luggage brands offer travel bags with a play of colour pallets and fun. They have designed and engineered every travel bag (like trolley bags, backpacks, suitcases, and duffle bags) in a way that helps modern and contemporary travelers set themselves apart with style. On top of all, passengers can easily spot colourful travel bags on baggage carousels at airports without confusion and hassle.

Look at the handle type

An ergonomically designed telescopic handle is an essential feature that can be folded away when unused. It offers much-needed ease, comfort, and better balance while traveling, followed by preventing backaches and stopping luggage from becoming a headache for travelers. Besides, handles that are single-pole are more sturdy. Also, checking the length of the handle is a must so that you need not stoop to use it.

Consider the warranty period

Every luggage has a different warranty period (like six months, one year, two years, five years, or a lifetime). You should read the product details to know which warranty specifications apply to your product and check whether a brand offers a nationwide warranty, an international warranty, or both. In case of damage caused by misuse, brands have excellent after-sales services like dedicated service centers to repair the wear and tear of the bags.

Wrapping up

Buying a travel bag might seem easy, but for a truly memorable experience, it is a game-changing decision. The above factors will help the wanderlust soul in you and streamline your options for your next holiday trip according to their preferences.

