6 Tips for Caring for Oily Skin in Humid Weather During the Monsoons

Your skin undergoes a number of changes in response to weather variations. Oily skin is a typical skin issue during the monsoon season. Acne, plugged pores, blackheads, whiteheads, and a very oily skin texture can all be results of excessive oil production. During humid conditions, people with normal skin types may also suffer greasy skin. Well, a number of factors, such as genetic, hormonal, or environmental ones, can influence the secretion of oil or sebum. You might also notice a change if you eat a diet rich in sugar and carbohydrates, which causes your sebaceous glands to generate more oil.
Anjali Mukerjee, a skin expert, offers some crucial advice on social media for preventing oily skin during the monsoon. One can concentrate on these routine lifestyle behaviours to get rid of oil texture and acquire healthy, youthful skin.
How to Handle Oily Skin in the Rain?
- Start by consuming less oil in your diet. Eat less fried and oily meals. Avoid eating greasy fast food and restaurant food, butter, cheese, high-fat dairy items, biscuits, cakes, pastries, and chocolates.
- Riboflavin, a vitamin B2 deficiency, can also cause oily skin. As a result, add foods like spinach, wheat germ, and chickpeas to your diet that are sources of riboflavin, or just take a B complex supplement that contains zinc. It has been demonstrated that zinc promotes healthy skin. Acne and greasy skin may result from a zinc deficiency.
- Ensure that you are adequately hydrated to maintain the health of your skin. By regulating sebum production, drinking water will detoxify your body and keep your fluid equilibrium. Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water each day to enhance your skin’s appearance.
- Never wear cosmetic to bed: Never go to bed wearing makeup. You run the danger of blocking your pores and giving bacteria a place to flourish. Particularly when you are sleeping and your body is in a repair mode, your skin needs time to breathe. No matter how exhausted you are, remove all makeup before turning in for the night.
- After, use a mild moisturiser and drink some water to ensure that your skin is radiant when you wake up.
- Always apply a mud pack at least once each week to remove extra oil. It is a fantastic treatment for oily skin.
- Spray lavender water on your face twice daily to observe positive benefits if you have oily skin.
- To keep a fit body, try to maintain a healthy weight or shed those extra pounds. This in and of itself will manage your skin’s greasiness.
- If you have oily skin, stay away from meat and dairy products. Non-vegetarian cuisine is frequently heavy in fat content and difficult to digest, which can lead to greasy skin.