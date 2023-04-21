6 Tips To Keep You Going Through The Heat Wave In India

As the scorching summer heat in India continues to intensify, the constant need to stay cool and hydrated becomes imperative as each day passes by. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings in anticipation of an even more severe heat wave across several states in the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal than the one that is going on right now.

The current heat wave has already started to cause different kinds of flues and germ-driven sicknesses, making it all the more essential for people to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Here is a list of essentials that one would need to focus on in order to deal with the heat wave in India:

Advertisement

Wear summer-friendly clothing: Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton can help keep the body cool. Avoid wearing dark colours or heavy clothing as they can trap heat and make you feel uncomfortable. Keep Hydrating Yourself: It is important to drink lots of water and fluids to keep the body hydrated. Experts recommend drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to prevent dehydration. Additionally, avoid drinking sugary and alcoholic beverages as they can increase the risk of dehydration. Do Not Venture Out During High Heat Hours: The hottest part of the day is usually between 12 pm and 4 pm. Avoid going out during these hours, especially if you are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. If you must go out, wear a hat and use an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun. Stay Away From Heat-Induced Flus and Infections: Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are common during a heatwave. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headaches, and fatigue. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Rely On Your ACs and Fans: If you have access to air conditioning or fans, use them to keep your home cool. If you don’t have access to these, use wet towels or take a cool shower to lower your body temperature. Sun Protection Is Key: Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. Additionally, use an umbrella or hat to provide shade and keep yourself cool.

The government has also issued advisories and guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths. It is essential to follow these guidelines and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the summer heat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here