As much as one may train hard at the gym or follow a nutritious diet, it all goes in vain if you do not have a proper night’s sleep. Your body is working to support optimal brain function and keep you physically healthy while you sleep. Sleep supports growth and development in kids and teenagers. Over time, getting insufficient sleep can increase your chance of developing chronic long-term health issues. However, while sleep may come easy to some, it may be a tad difficult for others. Here are some time-tested ways to ensure a good night’s sleep, which should last 6-8 hours.

Massage

In case of sleeplessness at night, massage therapy is a good option. For this, take some oil and massage your head. A relaxing sensation will soon follow allowing you to fall into slumber soon enough.

Bathe in lukewarm water

You can take a bath with lukewarm water to sleep soundly at night. Taking a bath with lukewarm water removes the fatigue which hinders sleep at night. Try this for the best results.

Read a book

Reading often makes us feel sleepy. It makes sense because your brain has been working hard and your ocular muscles are tired. There is a limit to how long we can keep our eyes open each day before we need to put them to sleep.

Avoid working out before sleep

The adrenaline rush that you receive from working out makes sure that you do not feel sleepy for the next couple of hours. So either work out in the morning or the evening, but avoid doing it just before deciding to go to bed.

Eat food at the right time

Most people go to sleep immediately after dinner. Due to this, not only do you have difficulty sleeping but there can also be a problem related to digestion. That’s why it is best to have food 2-3 hours before sleeping.

Fix a time to go to bed

When you fix a time to go to bed and follow it regularly, your body will get accustomed to it. Irregular sleeping hours disrupt the body cycle.

(Disclaimer: The tips provided above are based on common knowledge and are not a treatment for insomnia. If you have serious trouble sleeping, please consult a medical expert)

