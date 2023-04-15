6 Ways To Make your Home Cleaner this Summer

Summer is the season for spending time outdoors with friends and family, relishing juicy fruits and enjoying lazy laid back schedules, however the heat does bring with it dust, dirt and pollen that wreaks havoc in our spaces.

As the summer season approaches, it’s the perfect time to give your home a deep clean and freshen up your living space. With warmer weather and longer days, it’s a great opportunity to tackle some of the cleaning tasks that may have been neglected during the busier seasons. From decluttering and organizing to cleaning your outdoor spaces, we will cover everything you need to know to make your home sparkle and shine. With these tips, you’ll be able to enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable living space all summer long.

Vacuum Frequently:With more people coming in and out of your home during summer, it’s important to vacuum regularly. “One should invest in vacuum cleaners to declutter most dusty areas like entryways and living rooms at least once a week. The wet or dry vacuum cleaners should be robust and ideally equipped to quickly and thoroughly clean entire areas around the home or outdoors," says Ayesha Prasad, AGM Marketing, Karcher India. Consider Cordless Electric Broom: Cordless vacuums are lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, making them perfect for summer cleaning. “A good quality electric broom is ideal for occasionally cleaning carpets, laminate and tiles. Its height-adjustable and tiltable telescope handle makes it possible to sweep floors clean in no time, even under low-slung furniture," adds Prasad. Choose natural fibers: “As an energy reader and holistic healer I truly believe that our surroundings reflect our state of mind and can aid or break our well-being. As much as possible, swap out chemical fibres such rayon, polyester and nylon for cotton and linen bedsheets and bedcovers. Natural fibres are breathable and have inherent insulating properties, allowing to stay cool when it’s hot. Opt for heavy drapes and flip and rotate your mattresses," says Monika Lath Chawla, Holistic Healer, Vastu & Feng Shui expert counsellor. Use the Right Attachments:Different surfaces require different vacuum attachments. Your Vacuum cleaner should be versatile and equipped with various nozzles and suction brushes to solve the most diverse cleaning problems quickly and simply. They should help clean a variety of surfaces like foot mats, carpets and upholstered surfaces. Go for Bag less Vacuum Cleaners:They make thorough cleaning without filter bags possible. “Dust and dirt collect in a transparent container rather than in a filter bag. This saves not only expensive trips to the store and the hassle of filter bag changes. Additionally, no unpleasant odours are created - which is appreciated not only by allergy sufferers," opines Prasad. Cleaning and Dusting: Dust off fans/lights /AC vents, grime from the sink pipes (you’ll be surprised how much they collect). “However, skip harsh detergents from the market, instead use lemon, vinegar and baking soda instead. They are effective cleaners, non- carcinogenic and don’t disrupt the endocrine system. Kids and pets are especially sensitive to allergies and one must take their health into account. Spot clean outdoor furniture with warm water and soft cloth," adds Chawla.

A clean space is a safe space. By following these tips, you can make your home cleaner this summer, giving you a fresh start for the rest of the year.

