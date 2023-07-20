6 Ways To Protect Your Pet's Immune System in the Monsoon

Monsoon is the season that makes you bid adieu to the extreme heat and welcome lush green environment. But monsoons do bring in some challenges for your furry buddy. Presence of pests, stagnant and contaminated water and increased level of humidity can affect your pet’s immune system, making them prone to many health issues. Proactive steps are essential to shield them from health issues, let’s dive deep into the steps that need to be taken to protect their immune system by Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director, Wiggles MyVet: