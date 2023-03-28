6 Yoga Asanas That Will Help You Cope With The Heat This Summer

Summers bring intense heat and humidity, which can cause physical and mental discomfort. Therefore, it becomes highly important to practice yoga. It will not only keep you fit but also helps you to tackle the heatwave. For example, asanas like Pranayama help to improve your breathing. Similarly, Adho Mukha Svanasana stretches and strengthens the entire body, Vrikshasana improves balance and stability, and Savasana helps to reduce stress and anxiety.

Here are a few asanas that will help you to remain fresh and energetic this summer:

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana): This pose helps to increase blood flow to the head, which can help to alleviate feelings of fatigue and sluggishness. It also stretches the hamstrings, calves, and hips, which can help to reduce tension and improve flexibility. Cooling Breath (Sheetali Pranayama): This yoga asana is well-known for its ability to cool body temperature. You can create a cooling sensation by inhaling through the mouth and exhaling through the nose, which helps lower body temperature and calm the mind. Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana): It will help you to keep your legs strong, while also stretching the hips, hamstrings, and spine. It can also improve your digestion and reduce stress and anxiety. Camel Pose (Ustrasana): This posture lifts the heart and chest, which can assist you to improve breathing and energy levels. It also stretches the spine and shoulders and can help to relieve tension in the neck and back. Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II): The asana is formed to strengthen the legs, while also stretching the hips and groin. It can improve your concentration and focus and can be a great way to build stamina and endurance. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This traditional yoga pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core while also stretching the hamstrings and calves. It increases blood flow to the brain and can aid in the reduction of stress and anxiety.

