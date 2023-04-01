Astrology has long been used as a tool to understand human behaviour and relationships. Each zodiac sign is believed to possess certain characteristics and traits that influence romantic tendencies. Relationships can be complicated, and sometimes one person may find themselves more invested in the equation than the other. While some zodiac signs are known for their balanced and harmonious approach to relationships, others are more prone to one-sided relationships, where one person is doing most of the work to keep the relationship going.

A one-sided relationship is one where one partner invests more time, effort, and emotional energy than the other individual. This can be a frustrating and painful experience for the person who feels neglected or undervalued.

Here are 6 zodiac signs that are more likely to be in one-sided relationships than others:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are known for their compassionate and selfless nature, and they often put their partner’s needs before their own. However, this can sometimes lead to them neglecting their own needs and desires, which can create an unbalanced relationship. Pisces tend to idealize their partners, which can lead to disappointment and disillusionment when their partner fails to meet their expectations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are natural peacemakers, and they often go out of their way to avoid conflict in their relationships. This can lead to them sacrificing their own needs and desires to keep the peace, which can create an unbalanced relationship. Libras may be indecisive, which can lead to their partner making most of the decisions in the relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are known for their emotional depth and sensitivity, and they often form deep emotional connections with their partners. They may end becoming too emotionally dependent on their partner, leading to an unbalanced relationship

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is a fiery and passionate sign that loves a good challenge. However, their love of competition can sometimes spill over into their relationships, leading them to pursue partners who are not interested or unavailable. Aries may rush into relationships without fully considering whether their partner is a good match for them, leading to a one-sided dynamic.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are known for their intensity and passion. They can be very possessive and jealous in relationships, which can sometimes lead them to stay in one-sided relationships. They may become fixated on a partner who is not interested in them or who is treating them poorly, hoping that their persistence and intensity will eventually win them over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign that loves adventure and new experiences. Their love of independence can sometimes lead them to avoid commitment or stay in relationships that are not fulfilling. Sagittarians may prioritize their own needs and desires over their partner’s, leading to a one-sided relationship.

It’s important to remember that astrology is not a definitive predictor of relationship success or failure. Every individual is unique, and there are always exceptions to the rule.

